All Telangana Inter First Year Students Declared Pass

Hyderabad: Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy told press persons that the government took a decision to pass all the students of first year with 35 percent marks. Related orders are expected soon, she said. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed the education department to pass all the first year students, she said. In the results as much as 51 percent of students failed and only 49 percent students passed in Intermediate first year examinations. This led to wide protests by the students and parents ire as the opposition parties demanded to pass the rest of the students.

Keeping a better future in view to enable the students to compete with future examinations we have decided to pass them all, she announced. She said that the Inter Board and its officials did not commit any mistake as alleged by the students or others. We have verified with the valuation of marks sheets. Stating that challenges are common and the students should take them on to crack the results, the minister said that the government is passing them all now. We took all measures of online classes amid the corona period. The students should study and excel in future to reach their goals, she said. She expressed displeasure at the reported suicides by the students which should be avoided.

The students should now get ready for second year exams and parents have to encourage them, she said. The CM took a decision on a humanitarian angle to pass all the students who failed, Sabitha said.While the girls pass percentage was 56, the boys pass percentage was put at 42, the officials said.Out of 4,59,242 students appeared in the examinations for the first year and only 2,24,012 passed with only 49 percent passing.