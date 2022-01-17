All Exams of Osmania University, BRAOU Postponed Indefinitely

This decision follows the government orders and a letter issued by the chairperson TSCHE, the university said today.

Hyderabad: All the examinations (including class tests etc.) under the Osmania University (OU) that were scheduled between January 17 and 31 have been postponed indefinitely.

This decision follows the government orders and a letter issued by the chairperson TSCHE, the university said today.

Meanwhile all the exams of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) to be conducted in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states have also been postponed, BRAOU Controller of Examinations Dr. AVN Reddy informed today.

As per the State government directions in view of the surge in the Covid-19 cases, all scheduled exams to be conducted till January 30 have been postponed, Dr. Reddy said in a press release.