AICC slams Modi on New Year inflation

Hyderabad: AICC today slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that the PM had gifted inflation to the people of the country in the year. AICC spokesperson and Rajasthan MLA Mohan Prakash said.”

However, have you ever thought about what our government is giving us on the New Year for our happiness and prosperity? What are Modi and his Government wishing for us? Like for the last seven years, this year also the gift given to the people of the country by the Modi government is – ‘Gift of Mahangai- Price Rise and Inflation.”

He said that, on the first day of 2022, Modi Government gave a New Year gift to all the countrymen in the form of Inflation 2022. “This new inflation is coupled with a consistently high unemployment rate above 7.5% plus during the most of the year 2021. Should we THANK YOU, MODI for this?,” he asked the PM.

He made these remarks while addressing media persons at Gandhi Bhavan along with TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy and other party leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the inflationary pressure was mounting, with November 2021 WPI at 14.23%, which is at over 10 years high and added that its impact was likely to be felt more imminently in the New Year. “As we usher in the New Year, be prepared to spend more on basic items of daily use- what to say about goods of luxury.

From buying clothes and footwear to withdrawing our own money from ATMs is going to be expensive,” he said while noting that Clothes and Finished goods such as apparel and textiles are set to get more expensive from January 1, 2022.