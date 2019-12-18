Afghan forces kill 25 insurgents

Kandhar, Dec 18 : At least 25 militants have been killed in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province over the past 24 hours as ‘cleanup operations’ continue, said an army statement released here Wednesday.

The army operation is taking place in the restive Shah Wali Kot district of the province, reported Xinhua news agency.

Backed by fighting planes, the mop up covering parts of the troubled district since Tuesday morning has also left several militants wounded, the statement asserted.

Without providing information on the possible number of casualties of the security forces, the statement noted that the operations would last until the area is cleared of the armed militants.

Taliban militants, who are active in parts of the relatively restive Kandahar province, have yet to make comment.

(IANS)

