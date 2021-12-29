Accident on Tank Bund claims three year old’s life

The police said that the negligence of the driver of the cab was the main reason for the accident.

Hyderabad: A road accident involving a travel bus and car claimed the life of a three year old girl. The accident took place on tank bund in the early hours of Wednesday.

The parents of the three year old Samanya and Siva Kumar sustained injuries in the accident.

The Gandhi Nagar police reached the spot and took the injured to Yashoda hospital for treatment. The doctors at the hospital said that the condition of Samanya was critical.

The police said that the negligence of the driver of the cab was the main reason for the accident.