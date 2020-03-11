ABVP protests Govt’s neglect of Education Sector

Hyderabad, March 11 (NSS): Some members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) were taken into custody when they tried to gate-crash into the Telangana Legislative Assembly premises today. The ABVP organized a ‘chalo Assembly’ today protesting against what they called as the government’s “failure” to keep up the promises it made before the elections, and its negligent attitude towards Education sector.

A number of the ABVP activists who reached near the place, tried to push their way in to the assembly premises. Police force on duty, who were deployed outside the building, obstructed them from entering the premises and shifted them to police vehicles. Some of the activists tried to scale the gate of the Assembly complex, but were pulled down by the police. The police used mild force to rein in the protesters, amidst heated arguments between the two sides.

ABVP leaders told the media that they were demanding immediate appointment of Vice-Chancellors for the nine Universities, filling up the 50,000 vacant teacher posts, and filling up of vacant Lecturer posts in Junior colleges. They alleged the Government was totally neglecting the Education sector. The Government has not released the arrears of Fee reimbursement, due to which they were not receiving the scholarships. (NSS)

