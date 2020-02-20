Aadhaar is not a citizenship document: UIDAI

Hyderabad: There are news items in certain sections of media regarding UIDAI issuing notices of inquiry to some residents for obtaining Aadhaar on false pretense on the complaints from the State Police which suspect them of being illegal immigrants. UIDAI clarifies that these reports are not presented in the correct perspective and Aadhaar has got nothing to do with the citizenship issue as such. Aadhaar is not a document of citizenship and UIDAI has been mandated under the Aadhaar Act to ascertain residency of a person in India for 182 days prior to applying for Aadhaar. Also, the Supreme Court of India in its landmark decision has directed UIDAI not to issue Aadhaar to illegal immigrants.

It may be noted that the RO Hyderabad received reports from the State Police that 127 people have obtained Aadhaar on false pretenses as in their preliminary inquiry they were found illegal immigrants who were not qualified to obtain an Aadhaar number. As per the Aadhaar Act, such Aadhaar numbers are liable to be canceled. Therefore, the RO Hyderabad has sent notices to them to appear in person and to substantiate their claims for getting an Aadhaar number. After their replies are received and examined; if it is found and proved that if any of them has obtained Aadhaar by submitting false documents or through false pretences, then their Aadhaar is liable to be cancelled or suspended depending on the severity of the transgression. Severe errors like forged documents, etc., will lead to appropriate actions, including suspending /cancelling the Aadhaar.

These notices have nothing to do with citizenship and cancellation of Aadhaar number is in no way related to the nationality of any resident. Sometimes it becomes necessary to cancel the Aadhaar number when it is found that a resident has obtained it by submitting false biometrics or documents. It is a routine quality improvement process that UIDAI takes up regularly.

However, in the said notice/s, the residents in Hyderabad, 127 in number, were asked to appear before the Deputy Director on 20th February for a personal hearing. Since it may take them some more time to collect their original documents that they had submitted for obtaining Aadhaar, as informed by the state police, the UIDAI has postponed the personal hearing to May 2020.

