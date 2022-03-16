A peek into Hyderabad Nizam kin’s royal wedding as couple celebrates anniversary

Hyderabad: Sahebzadi Maheen Nikhath, daughter of Nawab Firasath Ali Khan and Shafeeq Ur Rahman, the founder of The Star Life Hyderabad celebrated their 12th marriage anniversary.

The couple’s wedding was India’s Top 10 Royal Weddings in 2009. They have a 7-year-old daughter Asma Rahman.

When we look back on 14th March 2009 at the Royal Hyderabadi wedding of Shafeeq and his Sahebzadi Maheen, we remember that their wedding was full of charm and energy. The marriage was celebrated in the most excellent way possible.

Telangana Today recounted that Shafeeq ur Rahman wore Shamla with real diamond serpunch and Basra moti pearls sathlada, Emerald sherwani Button, Antique pure Banarasi Silver Sherwani while Sahebzadi Maheen Nikhat wore khada dupatta with pure silver masala and Old Nizam’s Jewelry embedded with Basra pearls, Almas, Zamarrud Yaqoot on the wedding and both looked stunning.

Sahebzadi Maheen Nikhat’s maternal grandfather was prince Hashim Jha Bahadur and her paternal grandfather was Prince Sadat Jha Bahadur, both are the Last Nizams of Hyderabad and his Exalted Highness Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan Son’s one of the wealthiest individuals of all time. While Shafeeq ur Rahman has political roots. He is son of Mohammed Khalil Ur Rahman, Former Member of Parliament and Ex Committee of Ministries Civil Aviation and Energy Government of India.

The marriage had a massive 11 days long wedding with multiple events, including haldi badai, Rathjagah, Dholak Kay Geeth, Manjah Sangeeth, Sanchak Mehendi, Nikah, Chowthi, Valima, and 5 jumagis. On each function guests were enthralled with music, Qawali, Gazals, Dholak kay Geeth.