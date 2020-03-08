8th MLA returns to partyfold, meets Kamal Nath

Bhopal, March 8: The crisis within the Congress has fizzled as rebel MLA Bisahu Lal Singh met Chief Minister Kamal Nath in Bhopal on Sunday after returning from Bengaluru.

Tourism Minister in Madhya Pradesh government Surendra Singh Baghel went to Bengaluru to bring back Singh, sources said.

Singh is one of the 10 MLAs who ‘disappeared’, however, seven have already returned and he is the eighth MLA.

Madhya Pradesh saw a huge political drama after 10 MLAs of the ruling Congress abruptly left the state.

Two MLAs, Raghuraj Singh Kansana and Hardeep Singh Dang, have still not been traced. Dang had sent his resignation to the Speaker and Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

Meanwhile, three rebel BJP MLAs met Chief Minister Kamal Nath on late Thursday as two of them have openly revolted but Sanjay Tripathi said he will not leave the BJP.

After the turmoil, the dust is settling in Madhya Pradesh as the Congress has started ‘reverse poaching’. Now the real test will be in the Rajya Sabha elections where the fight for the second seat could be a close one.

As per the arithmetic, the Congress and the BJP are sure to get one seat each from the state for the indirect Rajya Sabha polls. The tussle is on for the third seat for which non-BJP and non-Congress MLAs are being lured by the rival parties.

The term of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, BJP’s Satyanarayan Jatiya and Prabhat Jha is coming to an end and the elections are due this month. For the third seat, the Congress needs the support of two MLAs while the BJP needs at least nine MLAs.

In the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the Congress has 114 MLAs, followed by the BJP with 107. The simple majority mark is 115. (IANS)

