868 Drink & Drive cases booked on 31st night

Hyderabad, Jan.1 (NSS): On the eve of New Year’s celebrations on December 31-January 1 midnight under Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits, the City Traffic Police conducted extensive and night-long Drink and Drive tests to curb drunk driving in view of road safety.

Totally 868 DD cases were registered against those under influence of alcohol. Though wide publicity was given requesting the public to not resort to the dangerous activity, it was disappointing to see that a lot of highly educated employees of reputed organizations were found violating the traffic rule.

All the accused have to attend mandatory counseling along with their family members at Traffic Training Institute, Madhapur and later they will be sent to the Court for final disposal. They would face a penalty of up to Rs 10,000 and/or imprisonment along with community service as punishment.

The CTP urged the citizens to follow traffic rules to be safe on roads. The drive against drunk driving will continue throughout 2020 also and strict action will be taken against the repeat offenders. (NSS)

