75-year-old is fourth coronavirus victim in Karnataka

Bagaklot (Karnataka), April 4 (IANS) A 75-year-old coronavirus patient succumbed to death in Karnataka’s Bagalkot, taking the COVID-19 toll to 4 in the southern state, police said on Saturday.

“The patient died in the district hospital here on late Friday night,” Navanagar police inspector Bannur told IANS on phone.

The victim was the 125th case in the state, under treatment in an isolated ward after he was admitted to the hospital in the town on Thursday for the virus symptoms.

Bagalkot is 475 km northwest of Bengaluru in the southern state.

