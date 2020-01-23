7 killed by suspected Patthalgari supporters in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Jan 22 : In a shocking incident, seven people who were allegedly abducted by Patthalgari supporters in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, have been killed.

According to the police, the dead bodies have been recovered from the jungle after 24 hours of search operation.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has termed the incident as unfortunate. “I am pained over such incident. Law is above everyone. The accused will not be spared. We will review with officials so that such incidents are not repeated in future,” said the Chief Minister in his tweet.

On Sunday, a meeting was convened by Patthalgari supporters at Burugulikela village. James Bhud, Deputy Pramukh of Gulikela Panchayat opposed the Patthalgari supporters. He was allegedly abducted along with six people on Sunday. When they did not return on Monday the family members lodged a complaint with the police, suspecting the worst. On Tuesday, news spread that they have been killed.

Police, launched a search operation on Tuesday, and recovered the dead bodies on Wednesday. The dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Patthalgari is a tribal custom in which stone is fixed at certain place to demarcate the boundary. The Patthalgari was used to protest the amendment in two land Acts, brought by the BJP government in 2016. The stone was used as a mark of protest to write slogans against the government’s polices. Hundreds of people were booked for supporting Patthalgari against the government. Even sedition charges were slapped and many arrested.

Hemant Soren in its first cabinet meeting withdrew the cases related to Patthalgari.

(IANS)

Like this: Like Loading...