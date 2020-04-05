62 more test positive for Covid-19 in Telangana

Hyderabad, April 5: Telangana reported 62 new positive cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, officials said. However, there were no deaths.

With the new positive cases, the state’s total number rose to 334 but the Health Department put the number at 289 after excluding 11 deaths and 33 cases cured and discharged.

With 145 cases, Hyderabad tops the list of worst-hit districts in the state. Second highest (23) are from Warangal Urban.

Officials said six labs were working round the clock to meet the diagnostic demand.

Almost all deaths and a majority of positive cases are of those who participated in Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month. The Health Department said those attended the meet and their contacts were being tracked, tested and treated.

“Containment activity has been taken up in all the districts where the positive cases are reported,” it said adding that till date there is no evidence of community transmission in the state. (IANS)

