50% with low income & education aware of coronavirus infection

New Delhi, April 10: Close to 50 per cent of people from the lower income group and having low level of education — bottom of the pyramid — are aware that the threat from coronavirus is real, and not exaggerated, according to the IANS C-Voter Covid Tracker’s Index of Panic.

The survey indicates that the level of awareness about the dreaded infection is increasing, as people consume volumes of information from various mediums. But, the trend on awareness, across various socio-economic groups, is not consistent.

The survey also points out that as the education levels go up, people from the middle income group (54.3 per cent) and higher income group (65.6 per cent) disagree that the threat from coronavirus is exaggerated.

In the rural set up, 40.3 per cent agree that the threat from the viral infection is exaggerated and 53.5 per cent agree that the threat is real.

In the urban set up, 58.2 per cent disagree that the threat from coronavirus is exaggerated and 33.9 per cent agree that the threat is inflated.

In the semi-urban set up, 40.5 per cent agree that the threat from the viral infection is real. Therefore, it is apparent that in the higher education group, more people are aware the threat is real. And in the rural and semi-urban set up, people majorly agree that the threat is real.

People from SC category (41.8 per cent), ST category (42.5 per cent) and OBC category (37.9 per cent) agree that the threat from the viral infection is exaggerated, which indicates that people from these social groups are yet to ascertain their views on the deadly virus.

A total of 39 per cent Muslims agree that the threat from coronavirus is exaggerated while 59.7 per cent Christians also hold the same belief on the contagious viral infection.

In the gender based approach, the survey found that 56 per cent women disagree that the threat from the viral infection is exaggerated while only 20.2 per cent men disagree.

According to the health ministry data, men are more vulnerable to the viral infection and the maximum number of coronavirus patients is also men.

The survey noted that the level of awareness is more in the age group of above 60 years, as 54.5 per cent people believe that the threat from coronavirus is real, and not exaggerated. The survey on the question, “I believe the threat from the coronavirus is exaggerated” concludes that 53.7 per cent agree that the threat is real. (IANS)

Like this: Like Loading...