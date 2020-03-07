5 IIT Kanpur professors under suspicion in anti-CAA protests

Kanpur, March 7 : All the members of a six-member committee probing the role of five professors of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur for allegedly trying to provoke the students during the peace march protesting against the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have submitted their report to the IIT administration.

Now, the report will be sent to IIT Director.

Vashi Sharma, an IIT professor, had sent a viral video of the protest and demanded a probe of it as a poem of Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz was also recited during the protest.

More than 300 students of B.Tech, M.Tech and Phd participated in the protest without the permission of the administration. The IIT administration has prohibited any such protest in its campus. CCTV footage and recordings of the mobiles were used in the probe.

Deputy Director Manindra Agrawal denied to comment on it as he said it is a secret matter.

Sources in IIT Kanpur said the professors in the video can be seen provoking the students.

IIT Kanpur Abhay Karandikar said that he hasn’t received any report as of now while some people are been interrogated regarding the same.

The report will be released after investigating all the aspects, he said. (IANS)

