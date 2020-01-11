41 cases booked against eve-teasers, 33 apprehended under Rachakonda police limits

Hyderabad, Jan.10 : Rachakonda SHE Teams have booked 41 cases against eve-teasers in the last five weeks and apprehended 33 accused, including 29 majors and four minors. The accused attended the counseling session conducted by Rachakonda SHE teams at the Commissioner’s Camp office at Nagole in LB Nagar, along with their family members. They are counseled by the professional counselors from the Bhumika Women’s Collective (NGO). Children in conflict with the law will also counseled by professional psychiatrist Dr Vasavi to bring about change in their erratic behavior.

Besides, in the last four weeks a total 30 eve-teasers were caught by the Rachakonda SHE teams in decoy operations and through WhatsApp/SMUC complaints from different areas of Rachakonda while they are teasing girls at different hotspots like Metro train/junctions/Bus stops/work places and colleges in the Rachakonda area. All the accused were booked under petty cases and FIRs were issued and counseled by professional counselors of Bhumika Women’s Collective in the presence of their family members. Minors will be counseled by Chief Consultant Psychologist.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, IPS, appreciated the good work done by the Rachakonda SHE teams and appealed to all the women and girls from Rachakonda to approach Rachakonda SHE Teams through Rachakonda WhatsApp control number 9490617111 or dial 100 whenever they facing eve-teasing and sexual harassment. (NSS)

