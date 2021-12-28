4 women among 6 Maoists killed in encounter on T’gana-Chhattisgarh border

At about 0700 hours, an exchange of fire took place between police forces and Maoist group at South East of Pesallapadu of Kistaram Police station.

Hyderabad: Six Maoists, including four women, were killed in an ‘ exchange of fire’ with security forces at a forest area on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border area on Monday morning, police said.

On reliable information of large gathering and movement of Maoist group planning to attack Police forces in Charla – Kistaram police station area of Telangana and Chhattisgarh Border, a joint operation by Greyhounds, Bhadradri Kothagudem district police, District Reserve Guard (Kistaram-Sukma) and 141 CRPF Battalion was launched in Pesallapadu forest area, according to a release from Bhadradri Kothagudem District Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt.

In this exchange of fire, six Maoists neutralized and recovered five weapons including rifles and three DBBLs, four rocket launchers and other material from the scene.

Efforts are on to ascertain the identity of Maoists, the release added.