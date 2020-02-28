4% Muslim quota must be protected: Shabbir Ali

Hyderabad, Feb.28 : Former Minister and ex-Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir expressed fear that the 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in jobs and education, being implemented in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, might be taken away.

He was addressing the prize distribution function for students who participated in various competitions held on 4% Muslim quota in Classical Function Hall, Kamareddy on Friday.

“4% reservation in jobs and education has so far empowered nearly 20 lakh poor Muslims under BC-E category in both Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana since 2004-05. Previous Congress regime had implemented the Muslim quota in 58 days after coming to power in 2004. Even after losing power in 2014, Congress party has been fighting vigorously to protect the 4% Muslim quota, whose case is going on in the Supreme Court. However, the way BJP Government is functioning at the Centre and the manner in which TRS Govt is pursuing the hidden agenda against Muslims, have increased fears over continuation of Muslim quota. Therefore, it is the responsibility of all citizens to protect the quota which has helped over 2 million poor Muslims,” Shabbir Ali said.

He reminded that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao won the confidence of Muslim community by promising to implement 12% Muslim reservation within four months after coming to power. Even after six years, there are no signs of this promise getting implemented. Instead, he said that the State Government did not reply to various queries sent by the Central Government regarding Telangana Reservation Bill. KCR is completely silent on the issue and no TRS leader is not in a position to tell the exact status of the Bill. “Muslims and STs have been openly cheated by the TRS Government on enhancement of quota and now PM Narendra Modi and CM KCR’s regimes might target the ongoing quota,” he said.(NSS)

