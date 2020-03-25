4 months’ advance salary for Odisha health workers

Bhubaneswar, March 25 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced four months’ advance salary for doctors, paramedics and other health workers, in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Doctors, paramedics and all those engaged in healthcare services of the state government will receive the salaries for April, May, June and July, at a time in the month of April, said the Chief Minister.

“I respect with folded hands to the spirit of doctors, paramedics, workers engaged in health service. For the benefit of the health workers and their families I have directed the officials to pay advance salary of April, May, June and July to doctors, paramedics and other health workers next month,” said Patnaik in a video message.

He said there is no comparison of their selfless service to the people.

“I myself and all my brothers and sisters of Odisha are with you and your families. You keep working in the dedicated manner. I salute your spirit,” he added.

He also appealed to the people to treat doctors and hospital staff with respect. The Chief Minister said strict action will be taken against those who misbehave with health workers.

Meanwhile, the Family and Welfare Department has decided for contractual appointment of doctors, nurses and paramedics (including retired persons).

They will be given appointment on short-term contract basis for a period of three months till June 30, which may be extended, if required, said a notification.

