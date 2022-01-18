4 Maoists gunned down on Telangana-Chhattisgarh border

A constable of Greyhounds, the elite anti-Maoist force of Telangana, was also injured in the operation. He was airlifted to Hanamkonda, where he was admitted to a hospital.

Hyderabad: Four Maoists were killed in a gunfight with police in Telangana’s Mulugu district, close to Chhattisgarh border on Tuesday.

The exchange of fire occurred in Karragatta forest in Venkatapuram (Nuguru) mandal in the early hours of the day.

A constable of Greyhounds, the elite anti-Maoist force of Telangana, was also injured in the operation. He was airlifted to Hanamkonda, where he was admitted to a hospital.

The incident occurred when the police personnel engaged in combing operation came face to face with a group of Maoists belonging to the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist).

According to police sources, the Maoists refused to surrender and opened fire forcing the police to retaliate.

Four Maoists were killed in the exchange of fire. Divisional level leaders of CPI (Maoist) were suspected to be among those killed. An INSAS assault rifle was reportedly recovered from the encounter site.

The joint combing operations by the police of both the states continued in the forest area amid reports about the presence of top Maoist leaders in the region.

Meanwhile, the injured constable of Greyhounds was brought to Hanamkonda town by a helicopter. He was given first aid in an ambulance on Hanamkonda Arts College grounds and was later shifted to a hospital.