35 booked in J&K for defying orders on coronavirus

Srinagar, March 24 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday booked 35 people for flouting curfew norms imposed in the region amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Handwara police have arrested 16 violators and seized 13 vehicles who were found violating the government orders. In this connection, an FIR was registered.

In Kralgund police station, seven violators have been booked and seven vehicles seized for violating the directions imposed under under Section 144 CrPC.

In Vilgam police station, six violators have been arrested and three vehicles seized.

In Qalamabad, six persons who have been found violating the restrictions have been booked.

Besides, the police have once again requested the general public of Handwara to follow the restrictions imposed by District Magistrate in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 and those violating the restrictions imposed under 144 Crpc will be dealt strictly.

