34th Hyderabad Book Fair from Dec 18 to 28

Hyderabad: The President of the Hyderabad Book Fair Society, Juloori Gouri Shanker informed that the society is conducting yearly 34th Hyderabad Book Fair at NTR Stadium, Hyderabad from December 18 to 28.

Speaking to press persons, he said that book stalls in all the languages and from other states such Gujarath, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu etc.

People can use this opportunity of selecting the books of their choice, he said.