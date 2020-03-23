30 states, UTs in complete lockdown due to corona scare

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Thirty states and union territories announced complete lockdown in their entire territories covering as many as 548 districts, the government said on Monday. The unprecedented decision was taken in the wake of the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

The 30 states imposing complete lockdown include capital Delhi, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tripura, Assam, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Gujarat, Karnataka among others.

Apart from the 30 states or UTs facing complete lockdown, three states or UTs have imposed partial lockdown in certain areas. Total 58 districts will be affected due to this. They are Uttar Pradesh ï¿½ India’s most populous state, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. Moreover, another union territory — Lakshwadweep has imposed closure of some activities in its area.

So far, Sikkim and Mizoram are the only two states who haven’t imposed any restrictions.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India stands at 415, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Nine people have succumbed to the virus till now.

