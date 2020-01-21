3 terrorists killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Shopian

Srinagar, Jan 20 : Three militants of the proscribed terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen were gunned down by security forces in an encounter in Shopian district on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir police and Army said.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh said the three militants Waseem Ahmad Wani, Adil Sheikh and Jehangir were involved in the killing of four civilians and four policemen.

Earlier, the Army said in a statement: “Three terrorists eliminated in joint operation. Affiliated to proscribed terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. Weapons and war like stores recovered. Other details being ascertained.”

DGP Singh said Wani was associated with Hizbul Mujahideen since 2017 and had 19 FIRs filed against him.

“He was involved in the killing of four policemen and four civilians,” the DGP said.

Singh said Wani was involved in the killing of Gowhar Dar, Nadeem Manzoor, Ilyas Khan and Zahid Khan.

“The elimination of this group will remove fear from the minds of the people,” he said.

The DGP said Sheikh had deserted the police force with seven AK 47 rifles and a pistol in September 2018 from the official residence of former PDP MLA Ajaz Ahmad Dar at Jawahar Nagar in Srinagar.

He said a series of anti terror operations have commenced with the onset of 2020.

Singh added that the killing of the three militants follows the killing of Hizbul commander Hamad Khan with two of his accomplices last week.

Before that the police had arrested another Hizbul militant and busted a Jaish-e-Muhammad module in Srinagar and recovered explosives, arms and a suicide vest.

The information provided by arrested Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naveed Babu and his accomplice who were being transported to Jammu by suspended DSP Davinder Singh last week had helped plan operations against militants. Singh said it helped in busting the hideout in Tral in Pulwama.

He said Davinder’s case has been transferred to the NIA and it won’t be appropriate for him to reveal any information about it.

(IANS)

Like this: Like Loading...