3 killed, 7 injured as cars rammed into each other in Chevella

The deceased were identified as Sravanthi, her daughter Dhruvika and Faisal.

Hyderabad: Three persons including a mother and daughter died in a horrific road accident occurred on Monday at Chevella. The horrific accident occurred when a speeding Innova car rammed into three cars coming from the opposite direction.

As reported by the Times of India, the Innova car travelling from Viqarabad to Hyderabad rammed into three cars coming from opposite direction, as a result Faisal who was travelling in Innova and Mother and daughter traveling in Alto car died on the spot. Seven others suffered injuries.

A case has been registered in Chevella police station. Investigations are underway.