27 new cases take Telangana’s tally to 154

Hyderabad, April 2: Telangana on Thursday reported 27 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 154.

According to a medical bulletin released by the Health Department on Thursday night, no deaths were reported.

Three persons had died on Wednesday, taking the death toll to nine.

All of them had attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Delhi last month.

Three patients were discharged from hospitals on Thursday. With this, the number of people recovered rose to 17.

Now there are 128 active cases in hospitals.

Positive cases registered for the last few days are of all those who went to the religious event in Delhi and the government decided to conduct tests on all those who attended it. (IANS)

