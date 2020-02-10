27 foreign nationals in China diagnosed with Coronavirus

Beijing, Feb 10 : Twenty-seven foreign nationals have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, among whom three have been cured and discharged from hospital, two died, and 22 others were currently isolated, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The two deaths include a Chinese-American and a Japanese national, Xinhua news agency quoted Minister spokesperson Geng Shuang as saying.

He said the Chinese-American and Japanese died on February 6 and February 6, respectively in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.

The spokesperson emphasized that China attaches great importance to the health and safety of all foreign nationals in Wuhan, with effective measures being taken to respond timely to their concerns and requests.

For those countries that wish to bring their nationals home, Geng said China will make relevant arrangements and offer necessary assistance consistent with international practices and domestic epidemic prevention and control measures.

There have been more than 40,000 cases of the virus globally, mostly in China, with four so far in the UK.

The total number of deaths in China is now 908.

(IANS)

Like this: Like Loading...