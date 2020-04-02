21 New Coronavirus Cases in AP, Tally Rises To 132

Amaravati, April 2: The total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases in Andhra Pradesh shot up to 132 with 21 fresh cases reported at 10 pm on Wednesday. All the fresh cases too were related to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi, from where COVID-19 has been fast spreading.

According to a media bulletin issued by the Andhra Pradesh government at 10 pm, 21 fresh positive cases were detected as per lab reports. Of the total 132 cases, the bulletin disclosed that Guntur reported 20 cases, while Kadapa, Krishna districts registered 15 cases each. Other districts which recorded positive cases include Prakasam-17, West Godavari – 14, Visakhapatnam – 11, East Godavari – 9, Chittor – 8, Nellore – 20, Anantapur – 2 and Kurnool – 1. (NSS)

Like this: Like Loading...