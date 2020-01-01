2020-2030 decade will be ours, sure of big win in municipal polls :KTR

Hyderabad, Jan.1 : Stating that 2019 was a most successful year for them, TRS working president and MA&UD Minister K Tarakarama Rao today exuded confidence that his party would start 2020 Year with sweeping the municipal elections this month.

In an informal chat with mediapersons at the Telangana Bhavan here on Wednesday, KTR said the party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would launch party district offices after the Sankranti festival. He also exuded confidence that the infant State, under the stewardship of KCR, would emerge as No 1 State in the country. He said the Chief Minister would hold a meeting with party cadre and leaders this week and give directions and strategy as how to proceed in order to register handsome win in the civic polls.

The Municipal Administration Minister said his party and government was committed to implement the new Municipal Act effectively. He also made it clear that the government would hold the sarpanches alone responsible for any lapses in the execution of the new municipal Act and be punished accordingly. The minister also said the proposed Pharma city would be launched this year and he would be attending the Pharma convention being held in Mumbai on January 3.

Reiterating that the Congress party alone was their principal electoral rival in the State, KTR asserted that his party would rule the State in the 2020-2030 decade. He also made it clear that the talk of he becoming chief minister preposterous. He also disclosed that his party government would take a decision on the NRC and NPR soon.

Referring to TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy’s pledge that he would shun the party post, KTR said it topic was purely his personal, KTR said, adding that they would not underestimate the century-old Congress party. “But that party is our principal political foe even today”. Referring to the BJP, the TRS working president said the saffron party was the same today as it was during his childhood. He also denied any electoral alliance with the AIMIM to fight the ensuing municipal polls. ‘There are no enemies in politics and the TRS will face the Congress in the polls.

To achieve five Trillion economy, the Centre has to avoid politics to support progressive states like Telangana.

Metro Rail will be extended to the old city and maintain better relations with the AIMIM party, but no alliance with it for the polls. (NSS)

