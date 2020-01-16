20 injured as train derails in Cuttack

Cuttack, Jan 16 : At least 20 passengers were injured on Thursday after the Bhubaneshwar-Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Express hit a goods train near Salagaon in Odisha due to heavy fog, resulting in the derailment of eight coaches, railway officials said.

R.D. Bajpai, Director Media, Railway Ministry, said in Delhi: “Eight coaches of Bhubaneshwar-Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed after it hit the guard van of the goods train near Salagaon at 6.45 a.m.”

He said the injured passengers have been shifted to nearby hospitals and there were no reports of any casualties. Buses were arranged for all remaining passengers to move to their destination. Cuttack is 10-12 km and Bhubaneswar the terminating station is 35 km away.

Following the accident, the traffic on the route has been hampered. Work of restoration of rail traffic has started.

Railway has issued Help Line No of BBS/Head quarters Office -1800 345 7401/402 and BBS Station – 0674-1072, Puri-06752-1072.

(IANS)

Like this: Like Loading...