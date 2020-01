Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 10 : About 20 people are feared dead in an accident in Kannauj when a bus collided with a truck and caught fire on Friday night.

Rescue operations have been launched and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

About 25 passengers have been rescued so far.

There were about 50 passengers in the bus when the accident took place.

(IANS)

