2 women killed as car overturns in Gachibowli

According to the police high speed of the car led to the tragedy.

Hyderabad: Two women were killed and a man was injured in a road accident in Gachibowli area of Hyderabad on Friday, March 18. A woman gardener who was watering the plants on the side of the road and another woman who was travelling in the car were killed as a Ford EcoSport overturned and rammed into the footpath. The man in the car suffered injuries.

According to the police high speed of the car led to the tragedy.

As the car hit her, the woman gardener Maheswaramma (38) died on the spot. Rohit and Gayatri, who were travelling in the car, were returning from Holi celebrations when the accident occurred. Both were admitted to AIG Hospital, where Gayatri succumbed while undergoing treatment. She had been working as a junior artiste in short films.

According to The News Minute, police would conduct tests to find out if Rohit was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.