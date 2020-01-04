2 pilots killed in air crash due to fog in MP

Bhopal, Jan 4 : A Cessna training aircraft crashed in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar town during night flying on Friday. The mishap occurred at 9.30 p.m.

The aircraft of the Chimes Aviation Academy had taken off at around 8.35 p.m. The crash took place in a field 300 meters from the runway due to dense fog.

According to Superintendent of Police, Sagar, Amit Sanghi, instructor pilot Ashok Makwana (58) and trainee pilot Piyush Chandel (28) died on the spot. Both belonged to Mumbai.

The cockpit of the aircraft was badly damaged and the pilots were trapped in it. They were extricated after a struggle and rushed to a private hospital in Sagar where they were declared dead.

Leader of the opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Gopal Bhargava, offered condolences to the victims. “I have received the news about the plane crash at Dhana in my Assembly constituency. I offer condolences to the relatives and friends of the dead. May God give them courage and strength in this hour of grief,” Bhargava said.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath also expressed grief over this accident. He tweeted, “My condolences to the family of the dead. May God grant them the power to bear this sorrow.”

Most of the districts of the state including Gwalior Chambal division are in the grip of dense fog.

(IANS)

