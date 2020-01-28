18 killed as bus, auto collide; plunge into Maharashtra well

Nashik (Maharashtra), Jan 28 : At least 18 passengers were killed and another 30 rescued when a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus and autorickshaw collided and fell into a well near Malegaon here on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident occurred this evening on the busy Malegaon-Deola Road, said an official of Nashik Police Control.

Rescue operation was launched soon after and 30 bus passengers were saved while at 18 others perished.

Some TV reports claimed that the toll was over 20, but officials did not confirm.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to kin of each deceased this evening.

Transport Minister Anil Parab has directed the district authorities to ensure all help to the victims including medical treatment.

The police are probing the cause of the accident and ascertaining of there are any more victims.

Later in the evening, police managed to fish out the vehicles, and efforts were onto rescue of any others were on.

The bus was carrying aroud 40 passengers while the autorickshaw had an unknown number of riders.

Work of identifying the victims and autopsy was being carried out.

(IANS)

