16 returnees from abroad shifted to govt quarantine centres

Hyderabad, March 27 (NSS): Sixteen persons, who have been abroad and violated the protocol of the Home

quarantine for a period of 14 days, have been shifted to Government designated quarantine centres.

According to GHMC CPRO, six persons from Kukatpally Zone, five from Charminar Zone, four

from Serilingampally zone and one from Khairtabad zone were those who were shifted to the Government designated quarantine centres. (NSS)

