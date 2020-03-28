1,500-bed hospice being set up at Gachchibowli Stadium: Etela

Hyderabad, March 28 (NSS): Health Minister Eatala Rajender today said 1,500 beds will be set up at Gachchibowli Stadium here to provide emergency health services to Corona patients in the State. Taking cue from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Rajender inspected the works related to hospital coming up in some 20 days with all facilities to treat corona patients. Healso instructed the officials to build three floors in three days and another three floors in next three days for the emergency services in the city. Talking to mediapersons later, the minister said this facility may not be required as already adequate ICU wards and beds are made available. To meet future emergency services and followed by KCR foresight, Gachchibowli stadium was being readied. He said six members of a family in the Old city were affected with corona positive, but they are safe and being treated. “We will equip this facility in all the six floors on a permanent basis,” he said.

The minister warned rumour-mongers in social media of severe action and appealed to the people not to believe in such rumours by mischief mongers. The government will offer all services for corona cases in its hospitals and facilities, he said. The minister said that all facilities like water for 3,000 people with 10 lakh litre capacity sump, central air-conditioning and others. “Give good food and ensure quality food supply. Hospital staff has to take care of the patients, maintain cleanliness. Put up automatic taps, temporary

bathrooms”, he added.

The Minister pointed out that the Health department may not need such a quarantine facility. However, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has directed to be prepared for all kinds of possible scenarios and that’s why the facility was being built on a war-footing, he said. (NSS)

