15 lakh people applied for e-coupons for free ration: Kejriwal

New Delhi, April 16: After the Delhi government announced that it would give ration to the non-ration card holders and started issuing ‘e-Coupons’ to the poor to get the food grains free of cost, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said about 15 lakh people have applied for it.

“We all need to come together and help each other in this fight against the coronavirus,” said Kejriwal.

Speaking to media, he said while his government is serving food to about 10 lakh people per day and can increase the capacity to even 15 lakh or 20 lakh depending on the requirements, people should actively highlight those looking for food or help.

“On Wednesday, we served cooked food for lunch and dinner to nine lakh people. We have enough capacity to feed 10 lakh people. We can even provide food to 15 or 20 lakh people, there is no issue of food. I request all to help the poorest of the poor in making them aware about the food shelters,” Kejriwal said.

He said his team is active on social media and is also helping people if any food requirement comes on the platform.

“You need to highlight it. You can take the needy to the nearest shelter. No government or agency can work and succeed alone. We all should work together.”

He said while people questioned the government for the ‘e-coupon’ for free ration, about 15 lakh applied for the e-coupons. “I know all are not aware. But we all have to work together. Those who can access the internet should help those in need.”

The Chief Minister had also said that the needy can go to the office of the respective MLA and can take the help of his office for the registration.

The Delhi government has so far provided food grains to more than three lakh poor, who were not having ration cards, from about 375 locations, to help them deal with the crisis amid coronavirus lockdown, the Food and Supply Department said on Thursday. (IANS)

