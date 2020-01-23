15-day NIA remand for Davinder Singh

Srinagar, Jan 23 : Suspended Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh who was caught while allegedly transporting two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists was sent to 15-day National Investigation Agency (NIA) remand on Thursday, sources said.

Singh was caught along with two terrorists Naveed Babu and Rafi Ahmed, and a lawyer Irfan Ahmed in a Jammu-bound vehicle on January 11.

Police sources had said that the two terrorists and the lawyer had planned a travel to Pakistan after reaching Jammu.

Singh was earlier shifted from Srinagar to Jammu on a transit remand where an NIA team questioned him.

After his arrest by the J&K police, multiple raids were conducted at his residence in Srinagar. Also, fresh raids were conducted by the NIA on Wednesday.

Singh was posted with the anti-hijacking wing of Jammu and Kashmir police in Srinagar, and was part of the security staff that received a group of foreign ambassadors who visited Kashmir earlier this month.

After initial investigation by Jammu and Kashmir police, the case was transferred to NIA on the direction of Ministry of Home Affairs.

(IANS)

Like this: Like Loading...