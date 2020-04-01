15 associated with Tablighi event in Odisha test negative

Bhubaneswar, April 2 (IANS) The Odisha government has traced and tested 20 persons associated with the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, but reports of 15 of them have come negative for coronavirus, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Of these 15 people, 12 are from Rourkela, each one from Kendrapara, Cuttack and Ganjam district, it said, adding that the remaining five reports are awaited.

Like this: Like Loading...