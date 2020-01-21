140 injured in Lebanon clashes

Beirut, Jan 20 : At least 140 people were injured during clashes between anti-government protesters and riot police in Lebanon’s capital city of Beirut, Secretary General of Lebanese Red Cross Georges Kettaneh announced on Monday.

Kettaneh said that 40 of the wounded people were transported to nearby hospitals while the rest were treated on the ground, reports Xinhua news agency.

The injured included protesters and security forces, he added.

On Sunday, the protesters also attempted to break into Parliament by throwing stones at security forces who used water cannons to disperse demonstrators.

Heavy clashes started in Lebanon on Saturday due to the failure of the ruling political class to adopt quick measures to save the economic and financial deteriorating prevailing in the country which caused 169 injured, according to the Lebanese Red Cross.

Nationwide protests that started in Lebanon on October 17, 2019 had succeeded to topple the government of Saad Hariri and the appointment of Hassan Diab as new premier.

Meanwhile, Lebanese President Michel Aoun has called for an urgent security meeting on Monday with Defence and Interior Ministers and security agencies to discuss the latest developments in the country.

(IANS)

