14 New Omicron Cases push Telangana’s tally to 38

Hyderabad: In a spike in Omicron cases, Telangana on Wednesday reported 14 new infections taking the state’s tally to 38, a top health official said.

Of the new cases, 12 were detected among passengers who came from other than “at risk” countries while two passengers from “at risk” countries also tested positive for the new variant of Covid-19.

According to Director of Public Health Dr G. Srinivasa Rao, results of genome sequencing test of four more samples are awaited.

The total number of Omicron cases among flyers from other than “at risk” countries rose to 31. Only six cases were reported among passengers from “at risk” countries.

The health authorities had Tuesday detected the first local case of Omicron when a contact of the positive case was found infected.

A total of 9,381 passengers arrived at Hyderabad Airport from 10 “at risk” countries since December 1. Of them, 259 arrived on Wednesday. Four of those who arrived Wednesday were found Covid-positive and their samples were sent for genome sequencing.

Health authorities at Hyderabad Airport are conducting RT-PCR tests on two per cent of the passengers coming from other than “at risk” countries. As per the Centre’s guidelines, they are being allowed to go home even if they test Covid positive. However, their samples are being sent for genome sequencing. If they test Omicron positive, the authorities are tracing them on the basis of the address provided by them on arrival at the airport.

Meanwhile, 182 new Covid cases were reported in the state on Wednesday, pushing the cumulative tally to 6,80,074.

A total of 196 cases recovered during the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 98.87 per cent. Health officials said 3,610 cases are under treatment/isolation.