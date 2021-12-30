14 Kids from Telugu States Qualified to Compete India’s Largest Arithmetic Contest

The fourteen kids of class 2 to 5 belonging to different 250 schools in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are regional winners and will compete with 200 plus all regional winners at the National level to be held in January 2022.

Hyderabad: Fourteen Kids from two Telugu states make it to the nationals of SIP Arithmetic Genius 2021. It is India’s largest online Arithmetic Contest-2021 organised by SIP Academy.

The competition was very tough. 8906 children from 250 schools registered from both Telugu states.

Out of which 1700 students were qualified for the second round from which now 14 are picked up. They will represent Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The contest was held for the students of classes 2 to 5. 14 kids qualified from these four different classes for national are: Class 2 state round winners: G Rahitya from Kendriya Vidyala, Picket, Hyderabad; Arhan Roshal Ali Khan from St. Paul’s High School, Hyderguda and Sri Samanvith Gangadharam, Johnson Grammar School, Nacharam; Class 3 state round winners–Appam Vaidik from Mount Litera Zee High School, Hayatnagar; Anvita Chapa, Johnson Grammar School, Nachara; Chirag Mohanty from St Michael’s School, Alwal; Class four state round winners: Saurav Sai, Johnson Grammar School, LB Nagar; T. Aashritha, DAV Public School, Safilguda; Gopesh Mangri, Slate The School, Abids; G. Satya Hasini from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Sri Venkateswara Vidyalaya and the winners from Class 5 are Mandala Nutan Bhargav, Amrita Vidyalayam, Marrepally; Sarayu Erukulla, Phoenix Green Intl School, Kokapet; Keertha Sai Sripada, Johnson Grammar School, Nacharam; AVSS Aditya from The Secunderabad Public School, Malkajgiri.

Speaking on the occasion Uma Swaminathan the Regional Head of SIP Academy said, “Arithmetic skill is one of the crucial skills for children’s future development. All future learning in school and life depends on this foundation”.

The benefits children accrue by participation in the contest are immense. It unlocks their potential, generates interest in the subject Maths, kids gain confidence and skills to perform well in competitive tournaments.

The first three toppers in each of the four classes in the regional contest were given away cash prizes of Rs 5000; 7000 and 10,000. The top three national toppers in each grade will walk away with Rs 10,000; 15,000 and 25000 respectively.

One the whole 200 cash prizes worth Rs 15 lakh will be given away to various winners, besides, 25000 medals, 750 trophies.

The performance of Telugu kids in these competitions over the year was very good. They have proved their mettle and brought laurels to the state.