12 kg rice in GHMC area in two days : Talasan

Hyderabad, April 3: Minister, T Srinivas Yadav today said that ration card holders in GHMC area will get essential commodities in two to three days.

In the wake of corona crisis the people can get 12 kg rice each. He informed that the people can get them ration items anywhere. They must maintain distance while collecting ration items to prevent corona spread. So far 17000 card holders received ration items and the rest will get in two days. Due to portability facility the ration items can be available anywhere the minister said.

Srinivas Yadav has said that due to heavy rush and server problem caused delay in distribution.The state government is poor friendly and ensure. We will get 26,377 metric tons of rice for 21.77 lakh persons he informed. (NSS)

