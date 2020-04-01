12 KG free rice distribution begins in Telangana

Hyderabad, April 1 (NSS): The much awaited 12 kg free rice distribution scheme began in Telangana State on Wednesday. The public representatives and officials of the state have launched the program in different districts of the state including state capital.

Hyderabad District Chief Rationing Officer Balamai Devi has said that they had launched the program to all white card holders of the city. She said that the state capital has 675 ration shops and 5.8 lakh white ration card holders. She said that they were distributing 100 coupons every day at every ration shop. She said that those who have coupons should come to the ration shops at the scheduled time.

She also said that they had taken all steps to ensure social distance at all the ration shops. She also said that they had arranged sanitizers and drinking water at all ration shops. She made it clear that they would supply the rice to all eligible card holders.

