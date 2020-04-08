12 containment clusters in Hyderabad to check Covid-19

Hyderabad, April 8 : Municipal authorities in Greater Hyderabad have set up 12 containment clusters to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has set up the clusters in Ramgopalpet, Sheikhpet, Red Hills, Malakpet-Santoshnagar, Chandrayangutta, Alwal, Moosapet, Kukatpally, Qutubullapur-Gajularamaram, Mayurinagar, Yosufguda and Chandanagar.

GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar said GHMC officials and staff were working in coordination with the Police, Revenue and Health Departments.

The containment clusters were formed after 89 Covid-19 positive cases were registered in these areas. He said special attention was given to sanitation and spraying of disinfectant in these clusters.

Apart from this, a team consisting of health and GHMC officials are going to every house to identify those who are symptomatic and getting them tested. In these identified clusters, public movements are monitored and barricading is done to keep check on public movement. Barricading will continue till the stipulated period.

Out of 593 people who from the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, 63 people tested positive. Their 45 family members were also affected. The commissioner said there was a chance of decrease in cases as those tested positive were shifted to government isolation centres. (IANS)

