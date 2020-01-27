12 anti-govt protesters killed in Iraq

Baghdad, Jan 27 : The Iraqi Independent High Commission for Human Rights (IHCHR) has said that at least 12 protesters were killed and 230 people injured during the past two days of anti-government demonstrations in the country.

Mass anti-government demonstrations were launched in Baghdad and other cities in central and southern Iraq last October, demanding comprehensive reform, fight against corruption, better public services and more job opportunities, reports Xinhua news agency.

A IHCHR said in a statement on Sunday that the victims comprised nine from Baghdad and three in Dhi Qar province.

The injured comprised 118 in Baghdad, 78 in Dhi Qar, 34 in Basra.

A total of 89 protesters were arrested by the security forces in Baghdad and Basra, the statement added.

Early Sunday, thousands of demonstrators gathered in the protest sites in Baghdad and other Iraqi cities, while sporadic clashes occurred with the riot police, mainly in the capital and Dhi Qar.

IHCHR expressed concerns about the violence that accompanied the protests, which led to the deaths and injuries of demonstrators and security members.

It called on all parties to exercise restraint and keep the protests peaceful.

(IANS)

