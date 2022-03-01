11 more Telangana students return from Ukraine

With this, the number of students and others from Telangana who have returned home from Ukraine rose to 67.

Hyderabad: Eleven more students from Telangana have returned to India from war-torn Ukraine, officials said on Tuesday.

Ten students reached Delhi by flight 6E-9451 from Bucharest. Another student returned by flight 6E-8386.

With this, the number of students and others from Telangana who have returned home from Ukraine rose to 67.

They were evacuated along with other Indian citizens from countries neighbouring Ukraine. They reached by nine flights from Bucharest since February 26. Two of these flights had landed in Mumbai while the remaining landed in Delhi.

The Telangana government made arrangements to receive all returnees at Delhi and Mumbai airports. The state government also booked air tickets for them from Delhi and Mumbai to Hyderabad.

The government shall continue to liaise with the government of India to bring back Telangana residents from Ukraine safely, said an official statement.