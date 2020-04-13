10-month baby dies in UP quarantine centre

Siddhartha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh), April 13 : A 10-month-old girl has died at the Chaurasi village primary school quarantine centre in Siddharthnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

The girl’s father Rajendra Prasad said that on Thursday evening his daughter was restless and developed measles-like symptoms on Friday and died the following day. This is the first quarantined infantile death in the state.

According to reports, the baby fell ill on Thursday and when her condition deteriorated, she was rushed to the district hospital in Uska Bazar area in an ambulance on Saturday where the doctors declared her brought dead.

The family members later buried her in the village.

“The family members had come from Mumbai and they were instructed to stay at the quarantine centre in Chaurasi village primary school since March 29. They were scheduled to leave the quarantine centre on Saturday,” said District Magistrate Deepak Meena.

There has been five Covid-19 deaths in Uttar Pradesh — Basti (died in Gorakhpur), Meerut, Varanasi, Agra and Bulandshahr (died in delhi’s Safdarjung during treatmet).

