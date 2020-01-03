1 killed in knife attack near Paris, assailant shot dead

Paris, Jan 3 : An unidentified man stabbed and killed one person and injured four more, two of them seriously, in a town near the French capital on Friday before police shot him dead, reports said.

The incident took place outside a supermarket in Villejuif, a town 7 km away from here, and its reason for the random attack was yet not clear, the BBC reported.

The assailant was chased by police and shot dead. There were reports he was wearing an explosive vest although there was no confirmation of this yet.

(IANS)

Like this: Like Loading...